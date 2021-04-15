Should I laminate my vaccine card? Here’s what you need to know

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

You may be jubilant after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine — but don’t post your vaccination card on social media sites. (File/Getty)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — According to the Centers for Disease, Control, and Prevention roughly 77,000,00 Americans have been fully vaccinated while 124,000,00 have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Many Americans are wondering what are the next steps after getting fully vaccinated? Here’s what you need to know.

Although many are interested in laminating their vaccination cards it is recommended that you refrain from this. In most cases laminating cards can lead to them being illegible. Officials recommend taking a picture of the front and back of the card with your phone or you can even scan it for reference.

The CDC recommends downloading V-safe a tool that provides real-time surveys and an overall review of your experience after receiving the vaccine. Any side effects can be quickly registered and someone from the CDC will call to follow up on your experience.

Despite being fully vaccinated there are still preventative measures that the CDC suggests you should continue to take, such as:

  • Wearing a mask in public
  • Avoid medium to large gatherings
  • Gathering with unvaccinated people from more than one other household
  • Take steps to protect yourself and others if you’re traveling

Click here for more information.

