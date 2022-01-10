HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Starting Wednesday, January 12th Spring Branch ISD in Houston will open a weekly COVID-19 testing site for students and their families and school district staff.

COVID PCR testing at Tully Stadium on 1050 Dairy Ashford. The testing will be conducted in partnership with Harris County Public Health at Tully every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The COVID testing will be available for all students and their families, and SBISD staff.

COVID testing also remains available as needed at schools for students who become symptomatic while at school during school hours.

Spring Branch ISD, which has more than 33,600 students across 47 schools in Houston, resumed classes for the second semester on Jan. 4.

SBISD officials also are working with Harris County Public Health to schedule more COVID vaccine clinics on Saturdays. The district held clinics on Saturdays throughout the fall, providing hundreds of students, staff and community members COVID vaccines and booster shots.

The tentative plan is to restart the Saturday clinics on Jan. 22. The district will make a formal announcement when the date is confirmed by the county.