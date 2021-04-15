SUGAR LAND: COVID-19 Vaccine walk-ins available this week

HOUSTON (CW39) — Memorial Hermann is offering a Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru Clinic today until 5 p.m. at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land. The clinic will also be open tomorrow (Friday, April 16) from 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Memorial Hermann is hoping to vaccinate 12,000 people, ages 16 and older, over the two-days. A parent or legal guardian must accompany minors (age 16 and 17) to their vaccination appointment.

Vaccine supply is limited, so administration will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. If someone wants to guarantee themselves a spot, the best way to do that is to register and schedule an appointment by using the Memorial Hermann COVID-19 vaccine registration link.

Memorial Hermann will not turn anyone away who walks in, unless they have run out of supply.