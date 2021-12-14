Mayor Turner says this is a family event offering vaccines for children ages 5 along with adults

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The City of Houston will partner with Texas Children’s Hospital to host a citywide vaccination clinic on Friday, Dec. 17 at the George R. Brown Convention Center from noon to 8 p.m.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the clinic will be a family event that will offer vaccines for children ages 5 and up, along with adults.

“We owe it to the people who have died, and heroic health care workers who have worked valiantly to save lives. We owe it to ourselves and our children and our loved ones to get vaccinated.” Sylvester Turner, Mayor of Houston

They also assured the public the vaccine dose for children is safe showing fewer side effects than adults.

“The COVID vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 is one-third of the adult dose, and we found that it is very well tolerated and it really prevents COVID. Nine out of 10 children who get vaccinated do not get COVID.” Dr. Julie Boom, Co-Chair, Texas Children’s Hospital COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force



METRO will also offer free rides for those who need transportation to get vaccinated.