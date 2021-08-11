Texas Children’s Hospital workers required to get COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Texas Children’s Hospital has announced it will require all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The decision comes as the state faces another surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant along with a summer surge of patients diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

All workforce members, including full-time employees, part-time employees, medical staff, per diem employees and contractors must receive their first vaccine dose by 5 p.m. on September 21. If receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the second dose must be received by 5 p.m. on October 19.

Workforce members may receive their COVID-19 vaccine through Texas Children’s or any provider, pharmacy or facility of their choice. Exemptions are permitted for certain religious beliefs or medical conditions that may preclude a team member from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital is among the few children’s hospitals nationwide leading in the effort to vaccinate all children against COVID-19.

Emergency Use Authorization for children ages 5 to 11-years-old is anticipated in the coming weeks following the FDA’s review of the trial data.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

