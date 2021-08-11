Texas Children’s Hospital workers required to get COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Texas Children’s Hospital has announced it will require all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The decision comes as the state faces another surge of COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant along with a summer surge of patients diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

All workforce members, including full-time employees, part-time employees, medical staff, per diem employees and contractors must receive their first vaccine dose by 5 p.m. on September 21. If receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the second dose must be received by 5 p.m. on October 19.

Workforce members may receive their COVID-19 vaccine through Texas Children’s or any provider, pharmacy or facility of their choice. Exemptions are permitted for certain religious beliefs or medical conditions that may preclude a team member from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital is among the few children’s hospitals nationwide leading in the effort to vaccinate all children against COVID-19.

Emergency Use Authorization for children ages 5 to 11-years-old is anticipated in the coming weeks following the FDA’s review of the trial data.