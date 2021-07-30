Texas Governor Greg Abbott bans vaccine requirements

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) As COVID-19 cases rise in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott issues a new executive order. It combines several previous executive orders and emphasizes that local governments cannot require people to wear masks.

The order also clarifies that local governments cannot require COVID vaccinations or put in operating restrictions for businesses, due to COVID.

The order comes as some Texas areas approach the 15% COVID hospitalization threshold, that previously allowed local officials to impose business restrictions.