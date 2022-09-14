HOUSTON (CW39) — Doctors and health officials across the Lone Star State are urging children, especially those in school, to receive their COVID vaccines or bivalent boosters.

They say kids easily spread germs to each other and then could take the virus home to vulnerable family members.

“It’s important that we make sure that they’re vaccinated so that not only are they protected and get to interact and return to a normal way of life for them, but that also protects the people in their lives that care for them.” Ingrid Robinson

President & CEO, Houston Minority Supplier Development Council

Updated COVID-19 booster vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna were authorized recently by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and shipped to large retail pharmacies around the state. These doses contain mRNA vaccine for the original SARS-CoV-2 strain and also target the omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, which are prevalent in Texas and across the U.S.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Vaccination remains our most important tool in the fight against severe illness and death from COVID-19,” said the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt. “And the new bivalent vaccines promise an even more effective and safe protection from Omicron variants, which continue to be the leading cause of COVID-19 illness in Texas and across the U.S.”

Health professionals add children can get the COVID-19 vaccine with other childhood immunizations. They add if your child is behind on any recommended vaccines, now it is a perfect time to catch up.

Doctors add that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for all Texans, including children. One doctor adds that her role as a doctor is to keep patients safe and healthy.

“That’s why I recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for all eligible Texans, including our little ones. I would never recommend something I would not give to a loved one.” Dr. Lissette Chavarria

Asst. Director for International Quality & Patient Safety, Christus Health