HOUSTON (KIAH) — COVID-19 cases are back on the rise including the flu and RSV. With the increase, two new COVID shots were approved from the Food and Drug administration and the centers for disease control and prevention.

CVS Health is getting the word out about these new vaccines and how it can help reduce both the risk and the spread. CVS and MinuteClinic are offering flu vaccines and the new RSV vaccine for people 60 years and up. Once available, its clinics will also offer the new COVID-19 vaccine. For the first time here in the United States, vaccines for all three illnesses will be available.

The CDC says that September and October are the best times for people to get vaccinated. In fact, those who were vaccinated against the flu last season were 40-70% less likely to be hospitalized due to the flu illness or related complications. It’s recommended that those six months and older, get the updated CDC approved COVID-19 vaccine to reduce the risk.

To learn more about the new vaccines, visit the CDC website here.