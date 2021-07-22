THURSDAY: Harris County Judge to announce COVID-19 trends and provide update on County’s threat level

COVID-19

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo along with other county and health officials are holding a press conference Thursday regarding the County’s latest COVID-19 trends.

The press conference starts at 11 a.m. and we will stream it here live.

WHO:         Lina Hidalgo, Harris County Judge

                  Mark Sloan, Harris County Emergency Management Coordinator

        Barbie Robinson, Executive Director Harris County Public Health

         Peter Jay Hotez, M.D., Ph.D., Baylor College of Medicine

WHAT:      News Conference to announce recent COVID-19 trends and provide an update on the county

WHEN:      Thursday, July 22, 2021                        

                11:00 a.m.                                                                                       

WHERE:   Houston TranStar Building, Main Lobby

                6922 Katy Road

                Houston, Texas 77024

