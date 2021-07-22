THURSDAY: Harris County Judge to announce COVID-19 trends and provide update on County’s threat level

HOUSTON (CW39) A suspect is still on the loose, after attacking a woman at gunpoint in her own garage. It happened last Thursday, July 15 in the 2500 block of Chestnut Mills Road, in the Heritage Village subdivision.

The 24-year-old victim told deputies she drove her late model Dodge Charger into the garage of her home.When she opened the rear passenger door to remove her child, a Hispanic male approached and demanded her keys to her vehicle at gunpoint. He also took her purse, her Apple watch and some other personnel items.

As other deputies were responding, the suspect was spotted in the car at Antoine and West road. Deputies were following the suspect. When he attempted to flee from them, at the intersection of Antoine and Breen road, the suspect rear ended another vehicle, disabling the Charger. He ran from the scene.

Deputies were able to recover the victims stolen items from the vehicle and returned them. The male is described as a being 5’6 to 5’7 in height, and weighing around 150 Lbs.He was wearing a black hoodie and blue ripped jeans.