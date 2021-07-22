THURSDAY: Harris County Judge to announce COVID-19 trends and provide update on County’s threat level

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo along with other county and health officials are holding a press conference Thursday regarding the County’s latest COVID-19 trends.
WHO: Lina Hidalgo, Harris County Judge
Mark Sloan, Harris County Emergency Management Coordinator
Barbie Robinson, Executive Director Harris County Public Health
Peter Jay Hotez, M.D., Ph.D., Baylor College of Medicine
WHAT: News Conference to announce recent COVID-19 trends and provide an update on the county
WHEN: Thursday, July 22, 2021
11:00 a.m.
WHERE: Houston TranStar Building, Main Lobby
6922 Katy Road
Houston, Texas 77024