Thursday, March 11: HISD food distribution for virtual students in SW Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Independent School District is partnering with the Houston Health Department to deliver meals to virtual learning students at the Chestnut Hill Apartments in Southwest Houston on Thursday, March 11th. Crews will also be handing out personal protective equipment (PPE) to students and parents as well.

WHO: HISD Nutrition Services Executive Chef David Husbands Houston Health Department Community Relations Specialist-COVID-19 Strike Team LaShon Cooper
 
WHEN: Thursday, March 11, 2021 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
 
WHERE: Chestnut Hill Apartments (front parking lot) 7500 Bellerive Dr., 77036  

