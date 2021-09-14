Tropical Storm Nicholas shuts down COVID-19 testing & vaccinations for Montgomery Co.
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Due to inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicholas, several vaccination sites in Montgomery County will be closed Sept. 14th, 2021. The closure includes the clinic scheduled at the East Montgomery County YMCA in Splendora, TX. It’s expected to return on Sept. 15th, starting at 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The vaccination site at the Splendora ISD Administration Building is also canceled and has been rescheduled for Sept. 22 & 23.
According to Montgomery County officials, the county remains at a record high for active covid-19 cases. Since Friday, Sept. 10th, covid-19 cases increased by 955 to 80,405. Of the 955 new cases, 147 are under the age of 12 and not eligible for vaccination. Despite the record high, officials say the county is seeing a decrease of “active” covid-19 cases. Since Friday, the numbers decreased by 325 to 12,781. For more information on Montgomery County’s latest covid-19 report, visit their COVID-19 dashboard.