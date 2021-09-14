Tropical Storm Nicholas shuts down COVID-19 testing & vaccinations for Montgomery Co.

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Due to inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicholas, several vaccination sites in Montgomery County will be closed Sept. 14th, 2021. The closure includes the clinic scheduled at the East Montgomery County YMCA in Splendora, TX. It’s expected to return on Sept. 15th, starting at 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The vaccination site at the Splendora ISD Administration Building is also canceled and has been rescheduled for Sept. 22 & 23.

Source: Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

According to Montgomery County officials, the county remains at a record high for active covid-19 cases. Since Friday, Sept. 10th, covid-19 cases increased by 955 to 80,405. Of the 955 new cases, 147 are under the age of 12 and not eligible for vaccination. Despite the record high, officials say the county is seeing a decrease of “active” covid-19 cases. Since Friday, the numbers decreased by 325 to 12,781. For more information on Montgomery County’s latest covid-19 report, visit their COVID-19 dashboard.