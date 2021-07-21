US warns against travel to UK amid rising infections in the country

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The U.S. State Department has issued the highest-level warning against unnecessary travel, especially to the United Kingdom, in light of the region’s rising COVID-19 infections. The country is now seeing more than 50,000 cases a day.

Americans can travel, with some quarantine and testing required to the U.K., Europe, Mexico, and soon, Canada. But here in the U.S., the White House has yet to lift its entry ban on non-U.S. citizens coming from those places.

The CDC advised Americans to only travel if they are fully vaccinated, but the state department went further, discouraging travel to the U.K. outright.

Britain requires Americans to quarantine for 10 days.

“Any decisions about reopening international travel will be updated by our own medical professionals,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. “We give American citizens guidelines, they make their own decisions about where they travel.”

But even with concerns over the Delta variant, air travel in America is coming back with a vengeance. The latest numbers are expected to shatter even pre-pandemic records once international flights pick up. 

Andrew Gobeil, director of communications for the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — the busiest airport in the country — has some advice.

“Just stay informed. If you want to travel internationally, if you want to go to France, if you want to go to Asia, if you want to go to Australia, great, have a great time. But make sure you are informed about the requirements,” said Gobeil.

But, in a hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, concerns about whether TSA is ready were on full display.

“We must ensure our security is ready and checkpoints are properly staffed,” said Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.).

TSA started the year with the goal of hiring 6,000 agents. Many of those positions remain unfilled, even after offering $1,000 signing bonuses.

There’s also still concern about the alarming increase of air rage incidents reported on flights.

“There has been some frustration over the mask mandate that’s been widely reported. But we’re also seeing a number of these, whether it’s on our checkpoints or in the air, they’re alcohol-related,” said Darby LaJoye of the TSA.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Weather Wednesday (Lightning)

Billionaire Rivals Lead Humanity Into Space - Mystery Wire

HEATED EXCHANGE - Fauci, Paul dispute over vaccinations - Sharron Melton

Shelter in place issued in LaPorte Wednesday morning - Hannah Trippett

National air quality index, advisories & smoke forecast - Star Harvey

Weekend lake and river levels - Carrigan Chauvin

Infrastructure debate, life expectancy shorter - Sharron Melton

Download the CW39 app

Tropics update, Saharan dust - Adam Krueger

Best time for fishing - Carrigan Chauvin

Houston weather – scattered rain changes to sun, heat and dust this weekend - Adam Kruger

Rain chances for July 20, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

7-Day forecast for July 21, 2021 - Star Harvey

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

QOTD: Tom Brady, Super Bowl champ Bucs meet Biden

Jeff Bezos Donates $1 Million to Space Center Houston- Sharron Melton

Adam Kruger, Sharron Melton react - Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launch, landing

Adam Kruger, Sharron Melton watch Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launch, landing

SCUD CLOUD - Mistaken for funnel clouds - Adam Kruger

LIVE LOOK: Jeff Bezos, guests at Blue Origin rocket launch

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss