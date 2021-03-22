Vaccine appointments still available for Delmar and Houston Health Department for the week of March 22-27

HOUSTON – The Houston Health Department opened 13,070 new COVID-19 vaccination appointment slots on Sunday for the week of March 22-27, 2021.



The appointments are for Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Bayou City Event Center or first doses of Moderna vaccine at Delmar Stadium and The Parking Spot.

People eligible for vaccination under the Texas Department of State Health Services criteria can visit HoustonEmergency.org/covid19 or the following direct links to self-register.

Bayou City Event Center (800 doses of Johnson & Johnson on March 22-23): http://bit.ly/Bayou032121 (ALL FILLED)

Delmar Stadium (5,650 doses of Moderna on March 22-27): http://bit.ly/Delmar032121

The Parking Spot (6,665 doses of Moderna on March 23-27): http://bit.ly/Spot032121

The appointment portals will close when the slots are full.

Appointments are only confirmed upon receipt of an email or text message and confirmation numbers will be verified on site. People who show up without confirmed appointments will be turned away.



Appointment registration is also available by phone to people age 60 and older through the Area Agency on Aging at 832-393-4301. People with disabilities can call the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 832-393-5500. Anyone else needing registration assistance can contact the COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220.



The department sent appointment invitations to the approxmently 80,000 people on its vaccine waitlists with a response rate of approximately 35 percent. The waitlists are currently closed but appointment invitations will continue to go out to people on the lists. The department may reopen the waitlists in the future.



People can learn about new appointment opportunities through email, text message, voice call, or mobile app push notification by registering for the HoustonRecovers subscription of AlertHouston at AlertHouston.org.



Additional information is available at HoustonEmergency.org/covid19.