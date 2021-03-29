Vaccines for ALL adults!

HOUSTON (CW39) — If you want the covid-19 vaccine, you’re in luck. Texas is now allowing anyone over the age of 16 to get inoculated. CW39’s Shannon LaNier spoke with the Houston Health Department for the very latest info you need to know.

Governor Greg Abbott says more than 10 million vaccine’s have been given out in Texas, so are we close to herd immunity? CW39’s Shannon LaNier gets the scoop.

For Covid-19 Vaccine appointments and updates visit AlertHouston.org or by phone for residents 60-years-old and older at 832-393-4301. Those with disabilities can call the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 832-393-5500. If you or someone you know needs registration assistance, contact the COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220.