Vaccines for Spring Branch ISD students ages 12 and up

HOUSTON (CW39) — Students ages 12 and up at Spring Branch ISD middle schools in Houston will start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in school today.

Families signed students up online after receiving an email from the schools’ principals with links to information about the vaccine and a consent form. To receive the vaccine, students must present their signed consent forms at the vaccine site. Students will be asked to come back to the school three weeks after the first shot to receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccinations will be provided by the Harris County Public Health Department. The shots will be given during the school day at Spring Branch, Spring Oaks, Cornerstone, Landrum and Spring Forest middle schools. The vaccines also will be given for the first time at Memorial High School.

Spring Branch ISD has 47 schools and 33,000 students in Houston. The school district opened to in-person and virtual learning early last September, and currently 81 percent of students attend class in person. The last day of school is Thursday, May 27.

To sign SBISD middle and high school students up for vaccinations, parents should look for an email from the principal. They also may contact the school.