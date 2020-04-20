VIDEO: Daily coronavirus update 4/20/2020

4/20/2020 4:40pm — President Trump and the Coronavirus Task Force hold press briefing from The White House:

4/20/2020 3pm — Mayor Turner gives COVID-19 response update. 107 new cases are being added today. 2,923 cases exist in the City of Houston. 34 deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in Houston. He has appointed Marvin Odum to be the Former Shell Oil President, Houston Coronavirus Recovery Czar to take measures for how Houston will combat COVID-19 to “flatten the curve.”

4/20/2020 2pm — LIST: More drive through testing sites are opening around Houston.

4/20/20 Noon — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo updated locals on the coronavirus response

Harris County Public Health encourages all residents to take advantage of the increased #COVID19 testing capability, complete the online self-assessment ➡️https://t.co/gjL3lBatf1 and get tested at any drive thru sites or mobile testing locations. pic.twitter.com/H0R3LeDWfO — Harris County Public Health #StayHome (@hcphtx) April 20, 2020

