LIVE: Houston Mayor, TX Governor daily coronavirus update 4/8/2020

4/8/2020 2pm — JUDGE HIDALGO: Harris County public parks to close this Friday

4/8/2020 12:30pm — Houston Mayor is joined by the Baptist Ministers Association of Houston and Vicinity to discuss #COVID19, and Easter for church services and activities for this weekend.

Mayor Turner is discouraging pastors from assembling together but continue virtual streaming online for Good Friday and Easter services.

Seven of the 11 who’ve died in Houston have been African-American.

4/8/2020 Noon — Texas Governor Abbott delivers update on state’s response. Details during the Governor’s LIVE broadcast include:

Walgreens will start drive through testing that will render 15 minute results.

Also, 96,000 people have best tested for COVID-19 around Texas. Among them, 9,100 have tested positive around the state.

Texas Workforce Commission remains overwhelmed with around 600,000 claims over the last two weeks. Anyone unemployed is encouraged to reapply for unemployment if they’ve previously been denied.

Texas based surgical mask maker Prestige Ameritech, is being flooded with orders for masks. Toyota is now producing face shields.

4/8/2020 11am — DAILY CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: U.S. officials record highest death toll in a single day. The death toll is now nearly 13,000.

Houston military nurse helping fight COVID-19 pandemic in New York City

