VIDEO: Daily coronivirus update 4/14/2020

4/14/2020 9am — CITY COUNCIL – Releases Fiscal Year 2021 Budget

NEW TESTING LOCATIONS — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announces 2 more pop-up testing locations for Harris County.

NEW ROBBERY VIDEO — HPD says burglaries of businesses remain on the rise after business closures due to the pandemic. Here is a look at the latest robbery video released by HPD Robbery division.

Lack of experience with assault rifle frustrates clumsy robber as he flees empty handed. Can you help us identify him? He attempted to rob a gas station at the 9000 block of the North Fwy on April 1st. Call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. See story here–>https://t.co/dX7Fn3vCiu #hounews pic.twitter.com/ocaJsfzaBS — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) April 14, 2020

LEGAL LINE — Attorneys will be able to answer questions related to COVID-19 concerns such as employment, landlord/tenant issues, bankruptcy, health, family law, and other legal issues.

ANYONE CAN BE TESTED NOW — The Houston Health Department announces two new testing sites. Now you don’t need to have symptoms to be tested.

NEW: #Houston's two community based testing sites are now available to ANYONE who wants to be tested for #COVID19. You no longer need to have symptoms. Call 832-393-4220 to be provided a unique identification code and directions on where to go. #hounews @HoustonTX @HoustonOEM pic.twitter.com/fEt1EgKQwG — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) April 13, 2020