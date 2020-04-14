VIDEO: Daily coronivirus update 4/14/2020

4/14/2020 9am — CITY COUNCIL – Releases Fiscal Year 2021 Budget
NEW TESTING LOCATIONS — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announces 2 more pop-up testing locations for Harris County.
NEW ROBBERY VIDEO — HPD says burglaries of businesses remain on the rise after business closures due to the pandemic. Here is a look at the latest robbery video released by HPD Robbery division.
LEGAL LINE — Attorneys will be able to answer questions related to COVID-19 concerns such as employment, landlord/tenant issues, bankruptcy, health, family law, and other legal issues.
ANYONE CAN BE TESTED NOW — The Houston Health Department announces two new testing sites. Now you don’t need to have symptoms to be tested.