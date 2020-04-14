 

VIDEO: Daily coronivirus update 4/14/2020

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

4/14/2020 9am CITY COUNCIL – Releases Fiscal Year 2021 Budget

NEW TESTING LOCATIONS — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announces 2 more pop-up testing locations for Harris County.

NEW ROBBERY VIDEO — HPD says burglaries of businesses remain on the rise after business closures due to the pandemic. Here is a look at the latest robbery video released by HPD Robbery division.

LEGAL LINE — Attorneys will be able to answer questions related to COVID-19 concerns such as employment, landlord/tenant issues, bankruptcy, health, family law, and other legal issues.

ANYONE CAN BE TESTED NOW — The Houston Health Department announces two new testing sites. Now you don’t need to have symptoms to be tested.

Share this story

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather
More Remarkable Women

Popular

Latest

More Morning Dose