VIDEO: PPE Is Nearly Wiped Out

The Department of Homeland Security say emergency protective gear is nearly wiped out!

Stockpiles of emergency personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves, and layers of body protection are nearly depleted.

The cache was designed to respond to a few cities, not a pandemic.

Tuesday, President Trump said nearly 10,000 ventilators are on reserve and would be deployed to hard hit cities in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, cities like our here in Houston have been involved in a bidding war for PPE, where one face mask alone reached the price point of just above $5 each.

This was his Tuesday statement where the President ordered making it a crime to stockpile supplies.

Here’s a look back at that…