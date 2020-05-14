Virtual job fair – Daily coronavirus update 5/14/2020

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

5/14/2020 9:30am – Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Raymond Scholwinski passed away recently after a tough battle with COVID-19. His funeral is scheduled for 11am this morning.

The County Judge announced 300 contact tracers will be ready this week.

A virtual job fair is scheduled for today from 11a-1pm today. Tune in!

Local agencies are warning youth and the public to #WATCHforTRAFFICK and to look for red flags on social media.

The Harris County Public Health #StayHome team is encouraging screenings, symptoms or not!

