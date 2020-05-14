Virtual job fair – Daily coronavirus update 5/14/2020

5/14/2020 9:30am – Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Raymond Scholwinski passed away recently after a tough battle with COVID-19. His funeral is scheduled for 11am this morning.

The remains of fallen Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski have arrived at Humble First Assembly of God. Public services will be carried live on Facebook at 11. #hounews pic.twitter.com/7YoeQhHpSO — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 14, 2020

The County Judge announced 300 contact tracers will be ready this week.

A virtual job fair is scheduled for today from 11a-1pm today. Tune in!

Local agencies are warning youth and the public to #WATCHforTRAFFICK and to look for red flags on social media.

Youth: #WatchforTraffick during #COVID19 and know how to keep safe and spot red flags online and on social media. https://t.co/PXUfSLjzn2 — Anti-HumanTraffick (@HouAntiTraffick) May 14, 2020

The Harris County Public Health #StayHome team is encouraging screenings, symptoms or not!

Don’t guess, take a test! We’ve made process easy for you. The #COVID19 test only takes a few minutes and it’s safe and secure.

Complete the online self-assessment at https://t.co/SeUoNpBOVC and get tested at any drive-thru or mobile sites. No online access? call 832-927-7575. pic.twitter.com/YY7pa3B5Aj — Harris County Public Health #StayHome (@hcphtx) May 14, 2020

