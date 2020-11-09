WalletHub: States with quickest weekly unemployment claims recovery

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) WalletHub crunched the numbers to see which states workforces are experiencing the quickest turn-around. Take a look at how Texas is recovering compared to other states.

Change in Texas Weekly Unemployment Claims (1=Quickest Recovery, 25=Avg.):
161.16% Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs Last Year)
36,200 the week of October 26, 2020 vs 13,861 the week of October 28, 2019
21st quickest recovery in the U.S.
 
192.71% Change in Unemployment Claims (Latest Week vs Start of 2020)
36,200 the week of October 26, 2020 vs 12,367 the week of January 1, 2020
13th slowest recovery in the U.S.
 
861.60% Change in Unemployment Claims (Since Start of COVID-19 Crisis vs Last Year)
3,761,118 between the week of March 16, 2020 and the week of October 26, 2020 vs 436,528 between the week of March 18, 2019 and the week of October 28, 2019
21st quickest recovery in the U.S.
To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-claims/72730/.  

