HOUSTON(KIAH) Starting January 18, each U.S. household can order four free at-home COVID-19 tests at no cost and no shipping fee. You won’t even need to enter a credit card. The tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering through USPS. If you currently have COVID symptoms, you should probably go to a local testing site.

The CDC recommends at-home testing if you have COVID symptoms if you’ve been exposed, or as part of test-to-stay protocols in schools and workplaces. Officials emphasize the federal website is just one way for people to access COVID-19 tests.

Private insurance companies are now required to cover the cost of at-home rapid tests. Up to 8 a month, which means you can be reimbursed for tests purchased online or in pharmacies. There is currently no word on the exact time the website will begin accepting orders. You can find it here.