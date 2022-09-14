HOUSTON (CW39) — The Houston Health Department (HHD) is now administering the updated mNRA bivalent booster shots at its health centers and several multi-services centers. Vaccinations at health department sites are free and do not require insurance or proof of residency.

According to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendations, Pfizer can be administered to people 12 years and older, while Moderna can be administered to people ages 18 years and older. It has to be at least two months after their last booster or primary series.

Health officials explain the updated COVID-19 booster provides more protection against the newer variants targeting the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

“The updated booster shots will better protect us all from the most current COVID-19 variants and hopefully also slow down the pandemic,” said Dr. David Persse, chief medical officer for the City of Houston. “I urge people to get a booster shot and help keep themselves, their family, friends and co-workers safe from COVID-19.”

Common side effects include fever, headache, fatigue or tiredness and pain at the injection site.

The department offers the shots at its four health centers and several of its multi-service centers. Doctors’ offices, pharmacies and clinics also offer the vaccines and boosters.

Visit houstonhealth.org or call the HHD call center at 832-393-4220 for information on vaccine locations and schedules.

Fixed HHD Vaccinations Sites

Acres Home Multi-Service Center, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd., 77091

Mondays, Wednesdays*: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (closes at 11:30 a.m. on second Wednesdays of the month)

Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.



Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center, 3810 W. Fuqua St., 77045

Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center, 1809 North Main St., 77009

Mondays: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday through Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.



Magnolia Multi-Service Center, 7037 Capitol St., 77011

Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Northside Health Center, 8504 Schuller Rd., 77093

Mondays: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Tuesday through Thursday: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.



Sharpstown Health Services, 6201 Bonhomme Rd., 77036

Mondays: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Tuesday through Thursday: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.



Southwest Multi-Service Center, 6400 High Star Dr., 77074

Saturdays: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.



Sunnyside Health Center, 4605 Wilmington St., 77051

Mondays: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Wednesdays: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.



NOTE: Health center and multi-service center sites close at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of the month.