HOUSTONTexas  (KIAH) – The Houston Health Department is opening another COVID-19 mega testing site in Clear Lake by partnering with Xpress COVID Testing.

The new testing site is located at Ellington Airport/Clear Lake Neighborhood Recycling Center at 246 Loop Road.
It will open January 24, 2022 and operate Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with capacity for 1,000 daily tests. Appointments are not required.
This is the health department’s sixth mega testing site in addition to the many other smaller sites across Houston.

Here are the Existing Mega Sites:

Butler Stadium (United Memorial Medical Center)

13755 S Main St.,

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Appointments not required

Delmar Stadium (Curative)

2020 Mangum Rd., 77092

Daily: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Appointments required via curative.com or 1-888-702-9042

Former Dave & Buster’s (Xpress COVID Testing)

6010 Richmond Ave., 77057

Daily: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Appointments not required

Kingwood Community Center (Xpress COVID Testing)

4102 Rustic Woods Dr., 77345

Daily: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Appointments not required

Minute Maid Park, Lot C (DAVACO)

510 St. Emanuel St., 77002

Sat., Mon.-Wed., 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Thurs.-Fri., 12-8 p.m.

Appointments preferred via mycovidappointment.com or 833-213-0643

The health department offers testing at four multi-service centers and a network of dozens of sites affiliated with Curative, United Memorial Medical Center, and Xpress Covid Testing. Sites, schedules, and appointment information are available at HoustonHealth.org or by calling 832-393-4220.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available at health department sites across Houston. Locations and schedules can also be found at HoustonHealth.org or by calling 832-393-4220.