HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The Houston Health Department is opening another COVID-19 mega testing site in Clear Lake by partnering with Xpress COVID Testing.
The new testing site is located at Ellington Airport/Clear Lake Neighborhood Recycling Center at 246 Loop Road.
It will open January 24, 2022 and operate Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with capacity for 1,000 daily tests. Appointments are not required.
This is the health department’s sixth mega testing site in addition to the many other smaller sites across Houston.
Here are the Existing Mega Sites:
Butler Stadium (United Memorial Medical Center)
13755 S Main St.,
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Appointments not required
Delmar Stadium (Curative)
2020 Mangum Rd., 77092
Daily: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Appointments required via curative.com or 1-888-702-9042
Former Dave & Buster’s (Xpress COVID Testing)
6010 Richmond Ave., 77057
Daily: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Appointments not required
Kingwood Community Center (Xpress COVID Testing)
4102 Rustic Woods Dr., 77345
Daily: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Appointments not required
Minute Maid Park, Lot C (DAVACO)
510 St. Emanuel St., 77002
Sat., Mon.-Wed., 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Thurs.-Fri., 12-8 p.m.
Appointments preferred via mycovidappointment.com or 833-213-0643