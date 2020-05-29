Costco plans to bring back free samples next month

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

402065 04: Mary LaRocca offers a sample of Libby’s Vienna Sausage in a Costco Wholesale store March 8, 2002 in Niles, IL. Warehouse retailer Costco Wholesale Corp. has reported higher quarterly profits as the promise of bulk goods at bargain prices resonated with consumers in the U.S. recession. Warehouse retailers charge customers an annual membership fee, typically $35 to $45, to shop at clubs that offer deep discounts on bulk quantities of items like food and household cleaners. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

WILL YOU ACCEPT A FREE SAMPLE AMID THE PANDEMIC? – Costco announced Thursday that it will bring back free samples beginning in mid-June.

During a company earnings call on Thursday, Costco revealed that a modified sample program will be returning for members.

“We’re going to start doing some things in mid-June on a slow rollout basis in sampling,” Costco chief financial officer Richard Galanti said during the call. “I can’t tell you anymore, but needless to say it’s not going to be where you go and just pick up an open sample with your fingers.”

The warehouse club stopped offering free samples of food items in March due to coronavirus concerns.

Galanti also said Costco will soon be adding more items to the menu in its food court.

Costco currently requires everyone in its warehouses to wear masks.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

CVS COVID 19 TESTING

Thumbnail for the video titled "CVS COVID 19 TESTING"

Morning Dose, Hannah Trippett - Graduation During A Pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Hannah Trippett - Graduation During A Pandemic"

CW39 Houston's "Remarkable Woman" Recovers From Covid 19

Thumbnail for the video titled "CW39 Houston's "Remarkable Woman" Recovers From Covid 19"

Local leaders discuss death of George Floyd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local leaders discuss death of George Floyd"

Governor Abbott says water parks can open May 29th 8A live shot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Abbott says water parks can open May 29th 8A live shot"
More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular