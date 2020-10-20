COVID-19 cases increasing in some communities, free local testing sites still open

A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) Hospitalizations and deaths are increasing once again in some parts of Harris County. Health experts and officials recommend getting tested to help stop the spread. Many doctors fear hospitals could become overcrowded with flu and COVID patients this season, if we become complacent on coronavirus testing and flu shots.

Harris Public Health System has released their list for free testing sites that are available this week.

Locations for October 19-24.  The sites below are open 8 am- 3 pm
Children can also be tested at these sites. Register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.

Christia Adair Park                                               15107 Cullen Blvd, Houston, TX 77047
Closed Tuesday, October 20
Strawberry Park                                                    1114 Parkside Dr, Pasadena, TX 77504
Closed Wednesday, October 21
Spring Creek Church of Christ                           14847 Brown Rd, Tomball, TX 77377
Closed Wednesday, October 21
Faith Lutheran Church                                        4600 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401
Closed Thursday, October 22

  • Zube Park                                                                17560 Roberts Rd, Hockley, TX 77447
    only Monday, October 19
  • Atascocita Park                                                      17302 West Lake Houston Pkwy, Atascocita TX 77346
    Tues-Thurs., Oct 20-22 & Sat, Oct 24

MAS Katy Center                                                   1800 Baker Rd, Houston, TX  77094
Open Mon-Thurs., Oct 19-22

  • All Saints Anglican Church                                13403 Renn Rd, 77083
    only Friday, October 23

Aldine Site is Open Mon-Fri, Oct 19-23 from 12-7pm & Sunday, Oct 24 from 10am-3pm
M.O. Campbell Education Center                              1865 Aldine Bender, FM 525, Houston, 77032
Children can be tested at this site

