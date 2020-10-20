COVID-19 cases increasing in some communities, free local testing sites still open

HOUSTON (CW39) Hospitalizations and deaths are increasing once again in some parts of Harris County. Health experts and officials recommend getting tested to help stop the spread. Many doctors fear hospitals could become overcrowded with flu and COVID patients this season, if we become complacent on coronavirus testing and flu shots.
Harris Public Health System has released their list for free testing sites that are available this week.
Locations for October 19-24. The sites below are open 8 am- 3 pm
Children can also be tested at these sites. Register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.
Christia Adair Park 15107 Cullen Blvd, Houston, TX 77047
Closed Tuesday, October 20
Strawberry Park 1114 Parkside Dr, Pasadena, TX 77504
Closed Wednesday, October 21
Spring Creek Church of Christ 14847 Brown Rd, Tomball, TX 77377
Closed Wednesday, October 21
Faith Lutheran Church 4600 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire, TX 77401
Closed Thursday, October 22
- Zube Park 17560 Roberts Rd, Hockley, TX 77447
only Monday, October 19
- Atascocita Park 17302 West Lake Houston Pkwy, Atascocita TX 77346
Tues-Thurs., Oct 20-22 & Sat, Oct 24
MAS Katy Center 1800 Baker Rd, Houston, TX 77094
Open Mon-Thurs., Oct 19-22
- All Saints Anglican Church 13403 Renn Rd, 77083
only Friday, October 23
Aldine Site is Open Mon-Fri, Oct 19-23 from 12-7pm & Sunday, Oct 24 from 10am-3pm
M.O. Campbell Education Center 1865 Aldine Bender, FM 525, Houston, 77032
Children can be tested at this site
