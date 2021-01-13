COVID-19 infections increase from Holiday gatherings

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 file photo, healthcare workers perform tests in a tent at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Antwerp, Belgium. With nothing on their agendas for months to come, organizers of music festivals in Belgium want to use their know-how to help the coronavirus vaccination campaign. The Belgian government has set up the goal to vaccine about 70 percent of the country’s population, the equivalent of eight million people, when efficient COVID-19 shots become available. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)

HOUSTON (CW39) Now that the Holiday season is over health officials say COVID-19 cases will increase in the days to come and the only way to help slow down the curve is to get tested. It usually takes two to three weeks after people have been exposed to the virus for them to become infected, develop symptoms, get tested and receive their results. Health experts say, don’t wait. Get tested now to find out if you have COVID-19.

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is offering free tests and multiple sites across the city. Register at hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.

Monday, January 11 – Saturday, January 16



M.O. Campbell Education Center

Open Mon-Fri

Open Sat (1/9) 8a.m.-3p.m.1865 Aldine Bender, Houston, TX 77032

Collins Park

Open Tues -Fri. 8a.m.-3p.m.6727 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX 77379

Hossana Lutheran Church

Open Mon & Wed-Sat 8am.-3p.m..16526 Ella Blvd, Houston. TX 77090

Pirates Bay Waterpark

Open Mon & Tues, Thur-Sat 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.5300 E Rd, Baytown, TX 77521

Life Changer Community Church

Open Mon-Wed, Fri & Sat 8.am-3p.m.3115 N Fry Rd #407, Katy, TX 77449

Prince of Peace Catholic Church

Open Mon-Thur & Sat 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.19222 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX 77070



New Covenant Church

Open Mon-Fri 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.901 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX 77338

Champion Forest Baptist Church

Open Sat 8a.m.- 3 p.m.15555 Stuebner Airline Rd, Houston, TX 77069