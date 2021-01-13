COVID-19 infections increase from Holiday gatherings

HOUSTON (CW39) Now that the Holiday season is over health officials say COVID-19 cases will increase in the days to come and the only way to help slow down the curve is to get tested. It usually takes two to three weeks after people have been exposed to the virus for them to become infected, develop symptoms, get tested and receive their results. Health experts say, don’t wait. Get tested now to find out if you have COVID-19.
Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is offering free tests and multiple sites across the city. Register at hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.
Monday, January 11 – Saturday, January 16
M.O. Campbell Education Center
Open Mon-Fri
Open Sat (1/9) 8a.m.-3p.m.1865 Aldine Bender, Houston, TX 77032
Collins Park
Open Tues -Fri. 8a.m.-3p.m.6727 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX 77379
Hossana Lutheran Church
Open Mon & Wed-Sat 8am.-3p.m..16526 Ella Blvd, Houston. TX 77090
Pirates Bay Waterpark
Open Mon & Tues, Thur-Sat 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.5300 E Rd, Baytown, TX 77521
Life Changer Community Church
Open Mon-Wed, Fri & Sat 8.am-3p.m.3115 N Fry Rd #407, Katy, TX 77449
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Open Mon-Thur & Sat 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.19222 Tomball Parkway, Houston, TX 77070
New Covenant Church
Open Mon-Fri 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.901 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX 77338
Champion Forest Baptist Church
Open Sat 8a.m.- 3 p.m.15555 Stuebner Airline Rd, Houston, TX 77069