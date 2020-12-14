COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) The Department of Health and Human Services (DSHS) has delivered to four sites in Texas. The Pfizer vaccine will be able to administer 19,500 doses to patients across the state.

“Seeing the first doses of vaccine arrive in Texas is an important milestone signaling that a return to our way of life is within sight,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS Commissioner. “We cannot stop short of the finish line. This hope should lift our spirits and strengthen our resolve to do what must be done to end the pandemic.”

The Pfizer vaccine began shipping over the weekend following an emergency use authorization issued Friday by the Food and Drug Administration. FDA scientists determined that the known benefits of the vaccine for people 16 and older outweigh its risks. A second vaccine, manufactured by Moderna, is under consideration by the FDA and could be authorized late this week, according to DSHS.

DSHS has released its schedule of hospitals they will be receiving the vaccine first.

Monday:

San Antonio Wellness 360 (UTHealth San Antonio) Dallas Methodist Dallas Medical Center Austin UTHealth Austin Dell Medical School Houston MD Anderson Cancer Center

Tuesday:

Amarillo Texas Tech Univ. Health Science Center Amarillo Corpus Christi Christus Spohn Health System Shoreline Dallas Parkland Hospital Dallas UT Southwestern Edinburg Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Edinburg UTHealth RGV Edinburg El Paso University Medical Center El Paso Fort Worth Texas Health Resources Medical Support Galveston University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital Houston Texas Children’s Hospital Main Houston LBJ Hospital Houston CHI St. Luke’s Health Houston Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center Houston Houston Methodist Hospital Houston Ben Taub General Hospital Lubbock Covenant Medical Center San Angelo Shannon Pharmacy Temple Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Tyler UT Health Science Center Tyler

Additional shipments are expected to occur later this week. In all, Texas was allocated 224,250 doses of vaccine to be shipped to 110 providers across the state in Week 1 of distribution. The focus is on facilities that indicated they will vaccinate at least 975 front-line health care workers since that is the minimum order for the Pfizer vaccine. Adding the Moderna vaccine next week, available in batches of 100 doses, will result in more vaccine being available for many more providers across the state. The full list of the facilities receiving vaccine in Week 1 is available at Week 1 COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation, according to the DSHS website.

Health officials say, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is voluntary. Front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are the first groups to be vaccinated, and the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel will make recommendations about subsequent groups. It will take a matter of months to manufacture and distribute enough vaccine for everyone who wants to be vaccinated. Until then, people should continue to prevent transmission of COVID-19 by wearing a mask and maintaining a social distance while around people they don’t live with, staying home when possible, and washing their hands frequently, according to DSHS.