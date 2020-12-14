COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Texas

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

HOUSTON (CW39) The Department of Health and Human Services (DSHS) has delivered to four sites in Texas. The Pfizer vaccine will be able to administer 19,500 doses to patients across the state.

“Seeing the first doses of vaccine arrive in Texas is an important milestone signaling that a return to our way of life is within sight,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS Commissioner. “We cannot stop short of the finish line. This hope should lift our spirits and strengthen our resolve to do what must be done to end the pandemic.”

The Pfizer vaccine began shipping over the weekend following an emergency use authorization issued Friday by the Food and Drug Administration. FDA scientists determined that the known benefits of the vaccine for people 16 and older outweigh its risks. A second vaccine, manufactured by Moderna, is under consideration by the FDA and could be authorized late this week, according to DSHS.

DSHS has released its schedule of hospitals they will be receiving the vaccine first.

Monday:

San AntonioWellness 360 (UTHealth San Antonio)
DallasMethodist Dallas Medical Center
AustinUTHealth Austin Dell Medical School
HoustonMD Anderson Cancer Center

Tuesday:

AmarilloTexas Tech Univ. Health Science Center Amarillo
Corpus ChristiChristus Spohn Health System Shoreline
DallasParkland Hospital
DallasUT Southwestern
EdinburgDoctors Hospital at Renaissance
EdinburgUTHealth RGV Edinburg
El PasoUniversity Medical Center El Paso
Fort WorthTexas Health Resources Medical Support
GalvestonUniversity of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
HoustonTexas Children’s Hospital Main
HoustonLBJ Hospital
HoustonCHI St. Luke’s Health
HoustonMemorial Hermann Texas Medical Center
HoustonHouston Methodist Hospital
HoustonBen Taub General Hospital
LubbockCovenant Medical Center
San AngeloShannon Pharmacy
TempleBaylor Scott and White Medical Center
TylerUT Health Science Center Tyler

Additional shipments are expected to occur later this week. In all, Texas was allocated 224,250 doses of vaccine to be shipped to 110 providers across the state in Week 1 of distribution. The focus is on facilities that indicated they will vaccinate at least 975 front-line health care workers since that is the minimum order for the Pfizer vaccine. Adding the Moderna vaccine next week, available in batches of 100 doses, will result in more vaccine being available for many more providers across the state. The full list of the facilities receiving vaccine in Week 1 is available at Week 1 COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation, according to the DSHS website.

Health officials say, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is voluntary. Front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are the first groups to be vaccinated, and the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel will make recommendations about subsequent groups. It will take a matter of months to manufacture and distribute enough vaccine for everyone who wants to be vaccinated. Until then, people should continue to prevent transmission of COVID-19 by wearing a mask and maintaining a social distance while around people they don’t live with, staying home when possible, and washing their hands frequently, according to DSHS.

