HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is badly hurt after a Houston police car slammed into her car during a chase.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning near the intersection of Beechnut Street and Highway 6 in southwest Houston.

The chase started after Houston police officers attempted to stop a vehicle whose license plates did not match the vehicle, according to HPD assistant chief Megan Howard. The suspect sped through the intersection at Highway 6 at Beechnut, but the HPD patrol vehicle struck an innocent car who was driving behind the suspect, causing the woman’s injuries.

Asst. Chief Howard provides briefing on vehicle pursuit that ended in crash with multiple injuries https://t.co/kq7JIAHRtm — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 3, 2023

That patrol car caught fire with officers inside, but they were able to get out safely.

Once they were out, witnesses say they went to help the woman in the car they hit. She is expected to survive her injuries.

It’s unclear if officers were able to catch up to the suspect car.