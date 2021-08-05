Crime Stoppers of Houston | Drugs in a Snap: A 5 Step Fentanyl Poisoning Prevention Plan

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) On July 21st, we were honored to welcome Governor Abbott and Senator Huffman to our building for the ceremonial signing of Senate Bill 768. The law will increase the penalties for manufacturing or distributing fentanyl in the state of Texas (Recap the live stream here).

The increase in fentanyl entering our country, as well as the uptick in calls we have received from parents who have tragically lost their children to an unintended fentanyl overdose death, lead us to create an all-new resource titled “Drugs in a Snap: A 5 Step Fentanyl Poisoning Prevention Plan”. You can download this life-saving, FREE resource here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

