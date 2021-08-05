Crime Stoppers of Houston | Drugs in a Snap: A 5 Step Fentanyl Poisoning Prevention Plan
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) On July 21st, we were honored to welcome Governor Abbott and Senator Huffman to our building for the ceremonial signing of Senate Bill 768. The law will increase the penalties for manufacturing or distributing fentanyl in the state of Texas (Recap the live stream here).
The increase in fentanyl entering our country, as well as the uptick in calls we have received from parents who have tragically lost their children to an unintended fentanyl overdose death, lead us to create an all-new resource titled “Drugs in a Snap: A 5 Step Fentanyl Poisoning Prevention Plan”. You can download this life-saving, FREE resource here.