Current Sea Turtle nesting season is upon us

HOUSTON (CW39) Sea animal enthusiast heads up, because Sea Turtle nesting season has started. Padre Island is looking to open up public viewing of the Sea Turtles very soon and are telling people to visit their website for updates.
The 2021 Kemp’s ridley nesting season has started! At this time, Park Officials are currently determining whether hatchling releases will be open to the public for the 2021 season. We greatly appreciate your support and interest in our work and look forward to resuming public releases as conditions and guidance allows. Please check this page and our Facebook Page for information on upcoming hatchling releases.
Note: not all hatchling releases are public and public releases do not occur every day. For answers to frequently asked questions and tips for increasing your chances of seeing a hatchling release this summer, check out our page on Hatchling Releases.
Kemp’s ridley nests found in Texas in 2021
|Bolivar Peninsula
|0
|Galveston Island
|0
|Brazoria County, north of Surfside
|0
|Surfside Beach
|0
|Quintana Beach
|0
|Bryan Beach
|0
|Brazoria County, North of Sargent Beach
|0
|Sargent Beach
|0
|Matagorda Peninsula
|0
|Matagorda Island
|0
|San Jose Island
|0
|Mustang Island
|0
|Corpus Christi Bay
|0
|North Padre Island, North of PAIS
|0
|Padre Island National Seashore (PAIS)
|2
|South Padre Island
|0
|Boca Chica Beach
|0
|Total*
|2