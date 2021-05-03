Current Sea Turtle nesting season is upon us

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Sea animal enthusiast heads up, because Sea Turtle nesting season has started. Padre Island is looking to open up public viewing of the Sea Turtles very soon and are telling people to visit their website for updates.

The 2021 Kemp’s ridley nesting season has started! At this time, Park Officials are currently determining whether hatchling releases will be open to the public for the 2021 season. We greatly appreciate your support and interest in our work and look forward to resuming public releases as conditions and guidance allows. Please check this page and our Facebook Page for information on upcoming hatchling releases.

Note: not all hatchling releases are public and public releases do not occur every day. For answers to frequently asked questions and tips for increasing your chances of seeing a hatchling release this summer, check out our page on Hatchling Releases.

Kemp’s ridley nests found in Texas in 2021

Bolivar Peninsula0
Galveston Island0
Brazoria County, north of Surfside0
Surfside Beach0
Quintana Beach0
Bryan Beach0
Brazoria County, North of Sargent Beach0
Sargent Beach0
Matagorda Peninsula0
Matagorda Island0
San Jose Island0
Mustang Island0
Corpus Christi Bay0
North Padre Island, North of PAIS0
Padre Island National Seashore (PAIS)2
South Padre Island0
Boca Chica Beach0
Total*2

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss