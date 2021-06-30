CUTE PIC ALERT: Moody Gardens welcomes Duke, the California sea lion

HOUSTON (CW39) –   Moody Gardens is welcoming a new member to its family! Duke is a 7-year-old California sea lion from the Denver Zoo.  Moody Gardens officials say he’s relocating to the Lone Star state as the Denver Zoo undergoes construction to it’s sea lion exhibit.  They say Duke is the perfect age and size to make a great companion for their California sea lion, Sam.  You can visit Duke inside of the North Pacific exhibit in the Aquarium Pyramid at Moody Gardens from 10 a.m. until 6 a.m. 

Here’s a complete list of summer hours for attractions at Moody Gardens:

  • Aquarium Pyramid 10:00am – 6:00pm
  • Rainforest Pyramid 10:00am – 6:00pm
  • Discovery Pyramid 11:00am – 6:00pm
  • 3D Theater See Show Schedule on specific date
  • 4D Special FX Theater 10:00am – 6:00pm
  • 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea 12:00pm – 6:00pm

For more information on visiting Moody Gardens click this link.

