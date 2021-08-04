CVS is joining forces with Aetna to provide health insurance for more people

HOUSTON, Texas (CW39) With some many people losing jobs and trying to make ends meet during this pandemic, many have lost their insurance too. Now CVS is hoping its new latest project will help fill the gap for those who remain uninsured or underinsured and are in need of affordable health insurance.

Beginning January 1, 2022, CVS and Aetna will work together to provide a hybrid branded insurance product, they say, to meet the health needs, simply and affordably, in the individual insurance exchange market.

 The new product in Texas is part of the company’s reentry into the individual exchange market, across eight states: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas and Virginia. With this new plan, members will have access to Aetna’s high-performing network of health care providers and telemedicine services, along with CVS Health’s unique and convenient health care offerings.

“With the combined strength of Aetna and CVS Health, we’re uniquely positioned to provide greater value for consumers, particularly the millions of Americans who are uninsured or underinsured,” said Dan Finke, Executive Vice President, CVS Health, President, Aetna. “We are taking a human-centered approach to health care by connecting people to the services and support they want – in their neighborhood, home and virtually anywhere they need us.”

The select Texas counties this new offering will be available in include Bexar, Brazoria, Comal, El Paso, Fort Bend, Galveston, Guadalupe, Harris, Hays, Kendall, Montgomery, Travis, and Williamson.

CVS Health’s reentry into the Texas exchange market uniquely positions the company to provide greater value for millions of consumers, by connecting people to the services and support they need for every type of health care moment – whether that is in their neighborhood, their home or the palm of their hand.

You can learn more at www.cvshealth.com or www.aetna.com.

