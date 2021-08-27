CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger on 104 KRBE Roula and Ryan show August 27, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger brings you in depth weather information on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC each weekday morning from 6-9:30AM. KRBE also airs NO WAIT WEATHER reports for listeners of Houston’s #1 Hit Music Station, 104.1 KRBE.

Friday morning, Krueger called in around 7:40AM to talk LIVE with the host of The Roula and Ryan Show for the first time. They talked about the serious situation Ida could have been for Houston – that is now developing to impact the Louisiana coast.

It was a good mental practice run for a lot of us to start thinking about. ‘What are we going to do if this come toward Houston? It’s going to be off toward our east. It’s going to be a bad storm. Not much of an impact here locally. Adam Krueger on KRBE

The trio also discussed other major storm anniversaries paralleling Ida’s current timeline and the frequency it happens. Hurricane Harvey made impact in Houston four years ago this week. August 29th (2005) marks the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

The next two weeks after Katrina, was the Rita scare that went toward Beaumont. I just feel like it hasn’t stopped. The relentless hurricane seasons… a lot of stress. Roula Christie on KRBE

On a lighter note, the trio discussed Adam’s native city of Chicago, Illinois… Pizza and life in the windy city.

If you missed it, here’s the playback….