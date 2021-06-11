CW39 Houston grill giveaway with Texas Star Grill Shop

HOUSTON (CW39) — CW39 Houston has teamed up with Texas Star Grill Shop just in time for Father’s Day. Contestants have a chance to win a brand new Traeger Timberline 1300 Grill and a CW39 branded RTIC cooler.

Participants can enter the giveaway until Wednesday, June16th. There’s no purchase necessary, just click here to enter.

In addition to this grill giveaway, Texas Star Grill Shop is having a Father’s Day Sale at all of the Houston area locations. Everyone has a chance to celebrate dad with a large variety of Charcoal Grills, Ceramic Grills, Wood Pellet Grills, Gas Grills, and Outdoor Kitchen Components.

The Grill Shop also carries an extensive selection of wood pellets, lump charcoal, wood chunks, a huge selection of spices, rubs, barbecue tools, and many more accessories.

