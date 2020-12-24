Happy holiday from all of us at CW39

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 Houston welcomes Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin to our morning team. She is new to Houston and originally from neighboring Louisiana.

She will be working alongside Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger to bring you even more in depth NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC each weekday morning from 6-10 a.m..

HEY Y’ALL! My name Carrigan Chauvin (pronounced like ‘SHOW-VAN’). I was born right next door in Louisiana, about an hour and a half south of New Orleans, true cajun country. I grew up loving coastal weather, and I cannot wait to start my journey forecasting and reporting the weather here in Houston. I graduated from Mississippi State University and started my career in Meridian, MS. I then worked in Tulsa, OK… now, here I am! I have a dog named Stratus who I love going for walks around town with. This is my first time ever in Houston. If you have any recommendations on things to do, places to eat, and stuff to see, please let me know! Carrigan Chauvin, CW39 Meteorologist

Again, I am thankful and excited to be in Houston, Texas and look forward to a great 2021!

Today, she has your Christmas holiday forecast. Here’s a look at her debut video: