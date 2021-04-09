CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey talks with New Orleans, Louisiana meteorologist Scot Pilie about 2021 Hurricane Season Outlook

Hurricane Laura is expected to continue to strengthen as it approaches the Texas/Louisiana border. (NOAA via AP)

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey talks with New Orleans, Louisiana meteorologist Scot Pilie about the 2021 Hurricane Season Outlook.

It’s no question – Louisiana is one of the most vulnerable in the country when it comes to hurricanes.

Three storms have have made Category 2 or higher in the state in recent years. Percentages for landfall for upcoming storms this season and 17 names storms, Colorado State University gives Louisiana a 53% that someone within Louisiana within 50 miles of some spot in Louisiana that they will see another storm this year.

Of what strength, caliber, of what size, those are things we know we simply can’t predict this far out of the season. I think off of us are hoping that the season never really cranks up for our area, that we paid our dues for last year. Typically we have a landfall storm in our area every couple of years. The caliber we had last season was truly remarkable. New Orleans, Louisiana meteorologist Scot Pilie