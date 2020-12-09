Cypress Assistance Ministries begin construction on new facility

This undated photo provided by Panda Bear Films/Latino Public Broadcasting shows Latino construction worker stands outside a Dallas construction site. “Building the American Dream,” a new VOCES/PBS documentary scheduled to air on most PBS stations on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, examines the effects of this construction boom in the American Southwest on Latino workers by […]

CYPRESS (CW39) Families in the Cypress area will soon see a brand new facility for people in need. Cypress Assistance Ministries (CAM), a local nonprofit organization serving northwest Harris County, recently began construction of a new 21,000 square foot facility. The new home will be located at 12930 Cypress N Houston Road. CAM`s new building will provide much needed additional capacity, bringing together under one roof all programs provided by the nonprofit.

According to their website, CAM has been serving members of the community in crisis for over 30 years, addressing the many issues that accompany a lack of financial resources, language barriers, and unemployment. Emergency situations arise through a multitude of reasons loss of a job, illness, divorce, natural disaster, and recently with the onset of COVID-19. When a crisis hits is when CAM steps in, providing a much-needed helping hand with rent, food, utilities, employment services, adult education, and through seasonal programs at Christmas, back to school time, Easter, and Thanksgiving.

Construction of the new facility allows for the potential future expansion of programs and the streamlining of current programs. “A new facility will position CAM to better serve the community,” said Martha Burnes, CAM`s Executive Director. “With our ability to design the space more efficiently, people coming to CAM can access all programs in one area, reducing the time they spend seeking assistance.”

Construction on the building is expected to be completed during 2021. The building was designed by J.A. Greene Construction Services who will also be managing the construction. Allegiance Bank financed construction of the structure. Project Manager is Michael Keavney, President of Patrick & Wayde General Contractors. CAM is raising funds for all fixtures, furniture, and equipment in addition to the security system, wiring for a phone and computer system, and a generator.

“The support of such a generous community allows CAM to help those who are financially the most fragile,” said Janet Ryan, CAM`s Director of Development. “We are now asking our community members to help CAM by donating to our Capital Campaign fund which will allow us to purchase the needed phone system, computer infrastructure, security system, and furnishings such as classroom furniture. CAM also has naming opportunities available to help with these expenses. And everyone has the opportunity to purchase an engraved brick in honor of or in memory of their loved ones, favorite organization, faith group, pet, or business.” Contact Janet at 281-815-0162 or janetr@cypressassistance.org for more information on how you can help.

“This is an exciting time not only for CAM but for our community,” said Burnes. “With the space more strategically designed we will be able to expand our programs and better serve our neighbors who are struggling. We are so thankful for the opportunity to reduce operating expenses while increasing our ability to help others.”