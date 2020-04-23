Mayor dispels masks rumor – Daily coronavirus update 4/23/2020

4/23/2020 10am — The Texas Guld Coast Area Labor Federation is asking for work safe rules now:
DAILY CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: 4.4 million U.S. workers seek jobless aid, raising total layoffs since virus hit to more than 26 million. https://bit.ly/2KuH3mE
The Office of Homeland Security is informing the public about an assessment tool for testing:
Harris County Public Health is instructing on how to wear the now required mask.
The Mayor of Houston is addressing rumors about masks being given away today at City Hall. That is NOT true. Here is the latest from Mayor Turner.
