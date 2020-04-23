Mayor dispels masks rumor – Daily coronavirus update 4/23/2020

4/23/2020 10am — The Texas Guld Coast Area Labor Federation is asking for work safe rules now:

DAILY CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: 4.4 million U.S. workers seek jobless aid, raising total layoffs since virus hit to more than 26 million. https://bit.ly/2KuH3mE

The Office of Homeland Security is informing the public about an assessment tool for testing:

❗TESTING UPDATE ❗

New Simplified COVID-19 Assessment Tool for Testing

More: https://t.co/nLw27aRWQ3

.

Nuevo Mecanismo de Evaluación Simplificado Para Pruebas de COVID-19

Más: https://t.co/nLw27aRWQ3

.#COVID19 #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/q811761K0N — Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@ReadyHarris) April 23, 2020

Harris County Public Health is instructing on how to wear the now required mask.

Beginning April 27, all Harris County residents are required to wear masks or facial coverings when outside the home. Watch as @ushahmd explains the proper way to use a mask. @HarrisCoJudge @KPRC2 @abc13houston @FOX26Houston @univision45TV @TelemundoHou @ReadyHarris pic.twitter.com/FWGOU2z6Fs — Harris County Public Health #StayHome (@hcphtx) April 22, 2020

The Mayor of Houston is addressing rumors about masks being given away today at City Hall. That is NOT true. Here is the latest from Mayor Turner.

#RumorControl: There is not a mask giveaway scheduled at City Hall today.



Today's 3 pm daily briefing will include an announcement from the #COVID19 task force working with external partners to distribute 100,000 mask in the future.



There is no mask giveaway today. pic.twitter.com/V22zE4vtRj — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) April 23, 2020

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.