4/30/2020 10am — Houston Mayor Sylvestor Turner is sharing information about knowing how to #selfquarantine:

The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is providing a phone number to complete an online COVID-19 assessment for those who don’t have the internet.

If you want to be tested for #coronavirus but do not have access to the internet to complete the online assessment, please call the HCPH Resource Center directly at 832-927-7575 for help! Share this info with anyone in need. We are #OneTeam to defeat #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/kZA0vBTOyu — Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@ReadyHarris) April 30, 2020

Get a FREE #COVID19 test at any of our testing facilities. Complete the simple online self-assessment https://t.co/PXFQYWexEX and get tested at any drive-thru or mobile sites. No online access? Call 832-927-7575. pic.twitter.com/aGeSAQujia — Harris County Public Health #StayHome (@hcphtx) April 30, 2020

If you live in Baytown, TX, you’re invited to a Q&A with Harris County Public Health Executive Director Dr. Shah to talk about #COVID19.

Baytown, you have questions and we’re doing our best to get them answered. Join us TODAY, April 30th, at 6 PM as we host Harris County Public Health Executive Director Dr. Shah to talk about #COVID19. This event will be live streamed on the City of Baytown Facebook page. @hcphtx pic.twitter.com/FQn80Ow8cX — City of Baytown, TX (@CityofBaytown) April 30, 2020