Daily coronavirus update 5/11/2020

5/11/2020 10am – Today at 5pm, the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation will stream a Labor LIVE seminar to help with ‘tracking all issues with unemployment insurance.’

Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 11, 2020

The City of Houston announced three new FREE COVID-19 testing sites.

➡️THREE NEW FREE #COVID19 TEST SITES open today! And another opens tomorrow! And three others remain open! And we expanded capacity at four FQHCs!



Get tested TODAY, #Houston! Let's #StopTheSpread.



Find out how at https://t.co/56lmp1SQBo. #hounews #StopTheSpread @HoustonTX pic.twitter.com/40KriTwMja — Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) May 11, 2020

Plus, a new source for information and an interactive map:

Houstonians can visit https://t.co/b1OeebzqeH for more information about how and where to get tested, including an interactive map of public and private COVID-19 test sites. https://t.co/Bams3P0OdX — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) May 11, 2020

A reminder we’re still in the fight against COVID-19 from Ready Harris:

A reminder from Mayor Turner to #stopthespread:

A lot of folks facing eviction from the loss of a job or lack of funds due to the COVID-19 pandemic, can get help from Houston HCDD. Here’s how:

Wondering what you need to apply for the City and @BakerRipley's Rental Assistance Program? Take a look at this sample application (subject to minor changes):https://t.co/WkZrOUCUUp



Tenant applications open Wed. 5/13, and landlords can register now! pic.twitter.com/Qbx4pwJ1Oc — Houston HCDD (@HoustonHCDD) May 11, 2020

Anti-HumanTraffick Houston is asking parents and caregivers to look-out for human trafficking during COVID-19 as kids are out of school and online using social media more. Protect them from being lured by predators online.

Parents and caregivers: #WatchforTraffick during #COVID19 as the youth in your life are out of school and increasingly online and on social media. https://t.co/4PFigukwpU — Anti-HumanTraffick (@HouAntiTraffick) May 11, 2020