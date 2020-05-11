Daily coronavirus update 5/11/2020

5/11/2020 10am – Today at 5pm, the Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation will stream a Labor LIVE seminar to help with ‘tracking all issues with unemployment insurance.’
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 11, 2020
The City of Houston announced three new FREE COVID-19 testing sites.
Plus, a new source for information and an interactive map:
A reminder we’re still in the fight against COVID-19 from Ready Harris:
A reminder from Mayor Turner to #stopthespread:
A lot of folks facing eviction from the loss of a job or lack of funds due to the COVID-19 pandemic, can get help from Houston HCDD. Here’s how:
Anti-HumanTraffick Houston is asking parents and caregivers to look-out for human trafficking during COVID-19 as kids are out of school and online using social media more. Protect them from being lured by predators online.