Daily coronavirus update 5/7/2020

5/7/2020 3pm — Mayor Turner announces expanded program to increase COVID-19 testing and contact tracing for Houstonians.

5/7/2020 10am – The Mayor of Houston is encouraging everyone to support Houston restaurants. #TakeUsToYourTable

We along with Mayor Turner are still celebrating our 2020 graduating seniors and college grads. Submit your photo to be featured in a slide show on our homepage.

Our sincerest condolences go out to the Harris County Sheriff’s Department and the family of Sgt. Raymond Scholowinski, who passed away Wednesday afternoon after a tough battle against COVID-19.

The City of Houston is sharing tips for parents working from home:

