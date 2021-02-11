Dallas-area man charged in Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol

DALLAS (KDAF) – A North Texas man has been charged with participating in last month’s assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Court papers filed Tuesday in the federal district court in Sherman charge Daniel Ray Caldwell with assaulting a federal officer, as well as with trespassing on restricted grounds, the violent entry on those grounds and participating in civil disorder.
No other details of the allegations were immediately available. The 49-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday and booked without bond into the Collin County Jail in McKinney.
