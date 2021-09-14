Damage assessment for Galveston residents

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- Now that TS Nicholas has passed through the area, residents are beginning to assess the damage done, either by storm surge winds.

In Galveston County the Galveston County Office of Emergency Management has opened their damage assessment survey for county residents to report damages they experienced from the storm. The survey will assist in connecting residents to possible federal aid or FEMA programs as they may become available.

You can find a link to the form here.

