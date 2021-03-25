Damaging winds, hail and potential tornadoes threaten Louisiana

An active and dangerous day of weather is set to unfold across the mid-south Thursday. That puts Louisiana on track to receive light risk of severe storms mainly through the evening hours.

The National Weather Service says any severe storms that do form in the area will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and hail up to 1″ in diameter. One or two tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

A wind advisory is also in effect for all of Southeast portions of the state. Sustained winds could move as high as 15 to 25 mph with frequent gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

Meteorologist Ashley Ruiz explains how the risk of severe weather is unfolding in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.