Days Before MLK Jr. Day, New Report Shows States with Most Racial Progress

HOUSTON (CW39) With Martin Luther King Jr. Day around the corner, about half of Americans say the U.S. hasn`t done enough to give black people equal rights to white people. This new study was conducted by the personal-finance website WalletHub. releasing its report, on 2021’s States with the Most Racial Progress, as well as accompanying videos.

To measure America`s progress in harmonizing racial groups, WalletHub measured the gaps between black people and white people across 21 key indicators of equality and integration in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The data set ranges from median annual household income to standardized-test scores to voter turnout.

This report examines the differences between only black people and white people in light of the high-profile police-brutality incidents that sparked the Black Lives Matter movement. This report was released now, ahead of the holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who played a prominent role in the Civil Rights Movement, to end segregation and discrimination against black people.

When looking at Racial Integration in Texas where 1=Most Integrated, and 25=Average, it breaks down like this….

10th Median Annual Household Income Gap

6th Labor-Force Participation Rate Gap

10th Unemployment Rate Gap

9th Homeownership Rate Gap

4th Poverty Rate Gap

1st Gap in % of Adults* with at Least a High School Diploma

8th Gap in % of Adults* with at Least a Bachelor`s Degree

17th Standardized-Test Scores Gap

1st Voter-Turnout Gap (2016 Presidential Election)

All of these comparisons refer to the gaps between white people and black people, according to the most recent available data. And the category “Adults” includes the population aged 25 and older.

