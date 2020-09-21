Deadline is fast approaching to register to vote in Harris County

If you aren’t registered to vote in the upcoming presidential election Harris County officials warn the deadline is fast approaching.

Harris County Tax Assessor-Collector & Voter Registrar, Ann Harris Bennett, is encouraging registered voters to verify their status on the Harris County Tax Office website due to mail delays by the United States Postal Service.

“My office has received complaints about the slow delivery of voter registration certificates that have been delayed by USPS,” Bennett said. “I am asking registered voters who have not received their new voter registration certificates within a 30-day timeframe to go online at www.hctax.net to verify their voter registration information before the October 5, 2020 voter registration deadline.”



State law requires that eligible voters register 30 days prior to voting in any election.



“Eligible first-time voters, or registered voters updating their voter information, should also mail their voter registration applications straight to the Tax Office instead of the Texas Secretary of State to help expedite their voter registration application processing,” Bennett added. “Unfortunately, there are postal issues that are beyond my office’s control, so it is important that registered voters check their voter status online to ensure that everything is in order before the October 5, 2020 voter registration deadline.”



Registered voters may check their voter status 24/7 on the Tax Office’s website at www.hctax.net. Voter registration applications in English, Spanish, Vietnamese and Chinese are also available for download by visiting www.hctax.net.



For faster processing, voter registration applications may be dropped off at any Harris County Tax Office location, or mailed to:



Ann Harris Bennett

Harris County Voter Registrar

P.O. Box 3527

Houston, TX 77253-3527