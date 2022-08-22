Map of section of Interstate 10 that could be elevated to reduce flooding

HOUSTON (CW39) The Texas Department of Transportation extended the deadline for public comment on its proposal to raise a section of Interstate 10 in Houston so that it’s less likely to flood.

“The proposed project would raise the elevation of the existing I-10 main lanes above the floodplain of White Oak Bayou from Heights Blvd. to I-45,” a description of the proposed project on the TxDOT website read.

The agency says it wants to give community members additional time to comment on the project, and that’s why TxDOT extended the deadline from August 12 to September 9.

Some people support the state’s plans, but others are concerned that raising the freeway will have negative impacts.

“The elevation of I-10, removal of green space, and addition of concrete will amplify the already loud sounds from cars racing through the night,” was one of several concerns from the Woodland Heights Civic Association in a recent newsletter.

If you would like to leave a comment on the proposed project for TxDOT, click here.