Decision has been made on additional charges in Floyd case

by: CNN's Josh Campbell and Sara Sidner

The Minnesota Attorney General’s office has finished its initial review of evidence in the investigation of four former police officers involved in the death of George Floyd and has rendered a decision regarding additional charges, two law enforcement officials briefed on the state’s investigation tell CNN.

One of the officials said the state’s Attorney General will be making a significant announcement in the case early this afternoon. The officials would not reveal what the decision was.

A total of three now-former officers can be seen on video on top of George Floyd before his death on May 25. They include Derek Chauvin — now charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter — as well as officers Thomas Lane and J.A. Keung. A fourth former officer, Tou Thao, is seen on the video near the others.

Benjamin Crump, an attorney for the Floyd family, told CNN Wednesday that he is confident the other officers will be charged before Thursday’s public memorial in Minneapolis.

