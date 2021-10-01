Deputies begin search for 3 missing children in Montgomery County forest

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) -The search is on for three missing children who have been reported lost in the Sam Houston National Forest in Montgomery County on Thursday night.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are searching for two boys, ages 6 and 7, and a 6-year-old girl in the forest which surrounds the Flamingo Lake subdivision.

The children are believed to have used a trail in the forest that connects the residents with the subdivision with the forest. The trail is used by residents so that the kids can stay off the main road, deputies said.

Law enforcement agencies from several jurisdictions, along with fire department personnel have arrived and began an extensive search for the missing children. Montgomery County Search and Rescue was also called in to assist in the search, along with helicopters, drones, and K9 tracking dogs. Searchers will remain on location and continue the search through the night and into the morning hours.

One of the missing males was wearing blue shorts and a light blue shirt and the other male was wearing khaki shorts and a light-colored shirt. The 6-year-old female was wearing a purple tank top with a mermaid logo.

“We have received numerous messages and phone calls asking to help with the search or if anything is needed,” Lt. Scott Spencer of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “As of right now, trained search and rescue personnel are on location and no additional resources or personnel are needed. We do ask that you keep the children, the family of the missing children, and the search and rescue personnel in your prayers through this difficult time.”